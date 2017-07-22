× Yard sale auction in York County helps raise money for children in need

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Locals help wishes come true for kids with life-threatening medical conditions Saturday in York County.

The 18th Annual Leann Starner’s Live Auction and Fundraiser kicked off at Cedar Lake Campground Pavilion in Dover Township, helping to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Much like a yard sale, attendees had the chance to bid on various new and old items including clothing, household items and food that people donated for the event.

Organizers say its about having fun with the community and giving back.

“All of our people dropped their money bags and it’s full, very full. So it kind of started as something small…and now we have 200 people that bring us bags of stuff every year so it’s really fun,” said Leann Starner, event coordinator.

All the money raised at Saturday’s event will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.