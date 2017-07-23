3-alarm car wash fire likely caused by plug-in vacuum

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A 3-alarm fire that ripped through a car wash, garage and apartment was likely caused by a plug-in vacuum.

Police say a woman was cleaning her car at the car wash using a vacuum that plugs into a cars lighter port. The woman noticed smoke coming from the dash board and drove the car into a car-wash bay to spray the vehicle down with water. Once inside the bay, the car became engulfed in flames and spread to the building.

Police say the owner of Carl’s car wash and his wife are displaced as a result. The fire likely caused hundreds of thousand of dollars in damage according to the owner.