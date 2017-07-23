× 5-year old boy dies several days after being pulled from Susquehanna River

MARIETTA, Lancaster County, Pa — A 5-year old boy has died, days after being rescued from the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.

Keaton Kershner, 5, briefly went under the water, near the Marietta Boat Club, on Saturday, July 15th.

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, Kershner was pulled from the water and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He died five days later.

Keaton is the son of former Highspire Fire Department member Nate Kershner.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Keaton’s family.