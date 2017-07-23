Battle of the Badges: first responders in Harrisburg compete in softball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Firefighters an police officers from across Central Pennsylvania battled it out on the baseball field.

They went head-to-head Sunday in a softball game at FNB Field, the home of the Harrisburg Senators.

This was the first "Battle of the Badges," and members of Harrisburg Area Community College's public safety department served as umpires.

Organizers said the event brought the community together.

Jessica Moyer, the senior accountant executive for the Harrisburg Senators, said, "So, the firefighters a lot of them know each other. But they didn't have practices. The police actually have had three or four organized practices."

But that practice didn't reflect in the score. The firefighters beat the police officers 17-14.

Organizers want to have another "Battle of the Badges" next year.