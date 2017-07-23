× Five Senses Garden in Dauphin County holds butterfly release in honor of loved ones

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hospice of Central Pennsylvania hosted a butterfly release at the Five Senses Garden in Harrisburg on Sunday.

The “Celebration of Life Ceremony” gave people in the community the opportunity to honor lost loved ones in a special way.

The event had inspirational readings, music and the release of Painted Lady butterflies.

“Many of them are people who lost someone in our hospice program and they are here to remember their loved one,” said Gil Brown, chief executive officer at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.

More than 300 butterflies were released at the event.

All proceeds benefit hospice patients with limited or no health care coverage, as well as bereavement support programs.