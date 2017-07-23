× Lancaster County nursing home evacuated due to a water leak

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster County nursing home was evacuated early Sunday morning after a water leak forced crews to shut-off the electricity.

Emergency crews evacuated between 60-70 residents from the Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on the 700 block of Chiques Hill Road in Columbia Borough. Columbia EMS says the water leak appears to have been caused by a water main break inside the facility.

Units from multiple counties were called to aid in transporting evacuated residents to a location in Harrisburg until the matter is resolved.

No immediate emergencies or injuries occurred as a result.