Local business gives kids in York County free backpacks and school supplies

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local business in York County is helping students check a few items off of their back to school list.

Authorized Verizon retailer, TCC in York Township held it’s 5th Annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” event.

The giveaway gives free backpacks to school children in the area.

Each backpack was filled with supplies including pencils, paper, folders and glue.

Organizers say the event is made in effort to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies.

“What we do, is we like to provide for the communities, we understand getting ready for school can be quite a burden on the family, so what we do is help them out,” said Ken Gemmill, sales representative for Verizon TCC.

More than 240 backpacks were handed out at the event.

Any extra backpacks will be donated to local schools.