Monday morning storms, then a gorgeous week ahead

A FEW MONDAY STORMS: A few storms leftover from Sunday night will make their way into the very early Monday morning commute. Heavy rain will be the only threat with these storms, but you still should plan on leaving a few minutes early to account for any slower traffic out the door in the morning. Otherwise, clouds clear out by afternoon with highs reaching the upper-80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with a MARGINAL severe risk. The chance is low, but if storms develop, high winds and small hail will be the main threats.

LESS HUMIDITY, COOLER TEMPS: We finally get a break, and a big one at that, in humidity starting Tuesday. We’ll feel very comfortable for several days this week under mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points will remain in the mid-to-upper 50s–very comfortable compared to the dew points in the 70s we’ve had for the last several days.

A FEW STORM CHANCES: A few thunderstorms make their way back into the forecast Thursday and Friday afternoon. Highs remain in the mid-80s under otherwise partly cloudy skies heading into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long