Police in Dauphin County host 'Bike Rodeo' and teach kids road safety

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police Department hosted a ‘Bike Rodeo’ Sunday in Dauphin County.

Children ages 12 and under were invited to bring their bicycles for free safety checks at Susquehanna Township High School.

They also had the opportunity to learn the rules of the road, including the importance of wearing a helmet and when to stop.

Kids who completed the course received an “official” certification.

Organizers say the rodeo gives children in the area the chance to learn proper safety skills.

“We’re just all about doing things for kids and keeping them safe, not only throughout the summer, but all year long, too,” said Jan Micheal, event coordinator.

More than 50 children and families attended the event.