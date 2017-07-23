State grant allows connection of York County Rail Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A missing piece of the 21-mile puzzle in York County is expected to be filled.

The York County Rail Trail Authority received a $950,000 state grant. That money will be used to add a section to Heritage Rail Trail County Park between Route 30 in Springettsbury Township and North George Street in York.

Dale Keagy, the treasurer for the Rail Trail Authority, said, "It will allow us to complete that very important piece. So that you could walk or bike continuously from Rudy Park the whole way down to the Maryland line."

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority awarded the grant for the 1.2-mile section.

Keagy said the Rail Trail Authority will also receive federal and local funding, and this project will be an economic boost for the county.

"This $1 million grant is going to be combined with another $1 million in grants. So we're going to be bringing, at least in the construction phase, $2 million of funds into York County. That's going to go to York County workers and York County companies."

Connecting the two parts of the trail will bring York County together, and people who use the trail said they think it's a great idea.

Rebecca Baldwin, who bikes the trail, said, "I have a family with three little kids. And this is our first time on the north part, and we're so excited that it will connect to the south and just provide more exercise outside."

Hunt Fowler, of West York, said, "I think that it's pretty awesome that the state's willing to give up some cash to help out. I know a lot of people use the trail for leisure, fitness, so it's pretty awesome that they're going to extend that and allow people to get out."

Keagy said the state granting money for the trail helps the county thrive.

He said, "Everybody loves the Rail Trail. It's the crown jewel of the park system. I think the health and the quality of life in York County is going to be enhanced tremendously by the completion of this project."

Keagy said they hope to break ground next spring and have the section completed by the end of 2018.