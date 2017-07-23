× Three cyclists injured by hit-and-run driver in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — South Londonderry Township Police are investigating what they say is an intentional hit-and-run that injured three cyclists on Saturday.

According to police, four cyclists were travelling west in the 8000 block of Colebrook Road, when a vehicle, described as a brown or tan Dodge Durango, swerved towards the cyclists twice.

One 67-year-old cyclistwas struck by the SUV and suffered a hip fracture and dislocated elbow. He was taken to Herhsey Medicall center for treatment.

Two other cyclists were thrown from their bikes and sustained minor injuries including road rash, sore muscles.

Police say the SUV may have scrapes to the front fender and passenger door. Anyone with information is asked to call South Londonderry Township Police.