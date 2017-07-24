× Ephrata man arrested for suspected burglary after police find cash drawer in his car

EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 71-year-old Ephrata man was arrested on burglary, theft and related charges after police saw a stolen cash drawer in his vehicle, according to a police report.

Clinton L. Myers is charged with Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Possessing Instruments of Crime in relation to a burglary that occurred early Monday morning at Witmer Motor Shop on 2350 Division Highway.

According to New Holland Police, a burglary was reported at the business at 3:40 a.m. Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle while responding. Ephrata police observed a vehicle matching that description on the 800 block of East Main Street, and saw the driver exit the vehicle in a parking lot.

Ephrata police spoke to the driver, who told them he was coming from a local convenience store. The man entered a residence. Police investigated the vehicle and saw a cash drawer located inside. New Holland Police advised Ephrata officers that a cash drawer had been taken in the burglary. Ephrata officers then met the suspect at his door. The suspect told officers he had been sleeping in his home, in spite of the fact that he had spoken to officers minutes earlier, police say.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Myers. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Lancaster County Adult Probation also placed a detainer on Myers, police say.