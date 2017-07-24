iRover hoverboards recalled over potential fire hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on a brand of hoverboards, citing a potential fire hazard.

According to a press release announcing the recall on the commission’s website, the recall involves iRover self-balancing scooters, which are commonly referred to as hoverboards, model numbers 87645 and 87644. The hoverboards were sold between December 2015 and December 2016 at Fallas Stores in Los Angeles and at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide. They retailed for between $300 and $400.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been two reports of battery packs in the hoverboards smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported to date.

Consumers should immediately stop using these products and contact iRover for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.