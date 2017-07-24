9 local children with disabilities take a ride on their new adaptive bikes in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. --9 local children with disabilities have new rides, adaptive bikes for them to stroll on.

They took a ride on their bikes this afternoon inside the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

That's where they received their new rides.

The children have all different types of disabilities - some have physical and others have mental or sensory disabilities.

All children have the okay from their therapist to use the special bikes.

The bikes provide stability, safety, and comfort for the kids and are built individually for their needs.

Logan Apgar, a four-year-old boy from York Haven, with Epilepsy, Cerebral Palsy, and an intellectual disability was very happy to finally have his own adaptive bike.

"I'm excited. I think this is a great program for people. It's wonderful there's people to do this for kids like him," said Jessica Apgar, Logan's mother.

Each bike costs about $1,800 in the form of a sponsorship. The new rides are made possible by a partnership between the Children's Charity and Capital Area Intermediate Unit.