A 90s-free 7-day forecast

LESS HUMID: How does a break from the heat and humidity sound? We spend most of the Tuesday in the 70s. Eventually, around 4 P.M., we’ll reach the low 80s. You won’t notice the humidity in the afternoon, either. It’s a great night for anything outside, including the Shippensburg Community Fair. They’ll have a free music show at 7:30 P.M., and sunset is at 8:30 P.M. Temperatures drop to the low 60s Tuesday night.

MORE HUMID: It starts getting humid again Wednesday afternoon. Highs climb a touch to the mid 80s, which is very seasonal for this time of year. In fact, this is traditionally our hottest time of the year, but there are no 90s to be found in the 7-day! Though, I’ll admit it: We are near 90 on Thursday. It will also be very humid on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon.

TRACKING STORMS: Some scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds will start popping up Thursday evening, and it gets pretty stormy Thursday night. The showers and storms will wrap up Friday morning during rush hour, and we get partly sunny skies back by Friday afternoon.

NICE WEEKEND: Thursday night’s storms come with a cold front, so you’ll notice lower humidity Friday Afternoon. While it will be a touch humid all weekend, compared to the last few weeks, it won’t feel bad at all. Highs hang out in the low and mid 80s Friday through Tuesday of next week. All of those days look sunny and dry, too. It’s a great weekend for anything outside! #VitaminD

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson