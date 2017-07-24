× Carlisle man facing charges after allegedly assaulting infant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an infant.

John Morda, 31, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person charges for the incident.

On March 29, police were notified by Cumberland County CYS about a one-month old infant being treated at Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

A doctor at the hospital had spoken with the parents of the victim, and said that their story did not match the extent of the injury the child received.

During an interview with police, Morda said he was staying with his girlfriend and their child at the Motel 6 on the Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle.

Around midnight on March 29, Morda’s girlfriend had finished giving the infant a bath and Morda began dressing him.

He told police that the outfit he put on the infant was too big for him, and Morda pulled the outfit off the child and slid a blanket out from underneath him. At this time, Morda noticed the child’s arm was limp, but he was not crying.

Then, Morda claimed he touched the infant’s arm, at which point the child began to cry. That is when Morda and his girlfriend took the child to the hospital..

Morda’s girlfriend related a similar story to police.

However, when police again consulted with a doctor, it was related that for the infant’s injury to occur, significant force would have had to been used when taking off the outfit, and that the child would have cried out in pain to response to the injury.

Now, Morda is facing charges.