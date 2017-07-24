Children with disabilities receive adaptive bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Pennsboro Township, Pa. - 9 children with a variety of physical and mental disabilities rode their new, adaptive bikes inside the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in Cumberland County. With the bikes, parents are able to assist their kids in riding indoors and outdoors. To be eligible for a bike, the kids have to be between 4 and 21 years of age. The family also has to meet an income requirement. Logan Apgar, a 4-year-old boy from York Haven who has epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and an intellectual disability, was happy to finally have his own bike.

"I think this is a great program for people," said Jessica Apgar, Logan's mother. "It's wonderful there's people to do this for kids like him."

Through donations to "Variety's 'My Bike' Program," the kids get their bikes for free.

The cost to sponsor one of these bikes is $1,800.