Crayola® introduces Silly Scents

NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa.– Crayola is rolling out a new line of scented art tools, bringing an added dimension to artwork and supplies alike.

Crayola Silly Scents will include a line of crayons, markers and colored pencils that come ready for creating art and sniffing alike.

All products unveiled will feature vibrant colors that are non-toxic.

“As a company all about color and innovation, we’re excited to introduce Silly Scents, our newest line of scented art tools that will be sure to surprise and delight kids and kids at heart,” said Kim Rompilla, Director, Platform Marketing at Crayola. “Featuring fun quirky scents like Root Beer, Pop Corn and Cotton Candy, each aromatic crayon, marker, or colored pencil immediately turns any coloring project into a scented experience, bringing creativity to new heights.”

Highlights from the Silly Scents line-up includes:

Crayola Silly Scents Markers: Available in fine and broad line with a variety up to 28 scents, Crayola Silly Scents Markers are washable and feature vibrant colors and sweet-smelling scents ranging from Strawberry, Cotton Candy and Root Beer. Recommended for children ages five and up for a suggested retail price of $4.99 – $7.99 .

Crayola will also offer Silly Scents Marker & Activity Kits. Each kit includes character cards and a themed coloring book and are available in two themes – Gone Campin’ and Goin’ to the Beach. Each kit contains eight sweet-smelling scents, such as Green Apple and Banana, and eight shockingly stinky smells, ranging from Old Shoe and Garlic!

Additionally, Crayola will continue building on its Silly Scents line to give kids the chance to create their own scented markers. With the Crayola Silly Scents Marker Maker, kids can experiment with Crayola colors and three delicious scents – Cherry, Blueberry, and Pineapple – to make 16 custom colored scented Markers. Using the included blank stickers, kids can also create their own scratch and sniff sticker labels to decorate the marker barrels, folders, school projects and more. The set contains everything kids need to make 16 custom scented markers, two storage boxes and a color scent-mixing guide.

Crayola’s Silly Scents line is available at Crayola.com and retailers nationwide. Silly Scents products will be supported with a kid-centered TV spot this summer beginning July 24 and again in early November.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children’s creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the “Crayola Aisle” at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.