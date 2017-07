Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Borough of Middletown crews started the clean-up process Monday morning after flooding damaged several areas.

The heavy rain Sunday evening dropped several inches of rain on Middletown in a short period of time, causing several roads to flood.

Residents on Ann Street say some of their backyards were waist deep in water and several residents basements flooded.

Crews on Monday began to clean-up debris on the streets.