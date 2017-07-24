× “Drive In” to National Drive Through Day

PENN TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. –

Monday, July 24 is National Drive Through Day, and on FOX43 morning news, Drew Anderson traced the history of Drive Throughs.

Drive Throughs got their start from drive-ins, and we’re not talking drive-in movies.

Restaurants, often with fast food, had areas where cars would drive in, and then a server, often on roller skates would come to the car. The server would take your order and deliver the food right to your car window.

In fact, the food would come on a tray that would hang on a partially-downed window.

Before the innovation of servers coming to your car window, you’d walk up to the order window at a drive in. It’s like a present day ice cream shop, but instead of just ice cream, they had burgers and fries among other food that could be made fast.

There are not many original drive-ins left, and one along 22/322 in Dauphin County has been in operation since the 1960s.

Red Rabbit Drive-In is know for it’s “Bunny Burger” (don’t worry, there are no bunnies in it). It’s a big beef patty, sprinkled with “Bunny Dust.” The “Bunny Dust” spice seasoning has been there since the place opened. Drew Anderson says it tastes like a mix of salt, pepper, heat, and Worcestershire Sauce.

The Bunny Burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, a Tartar-Sauce-like sauce, and a grilled sesame bun.

The Red Rabbit Drive In is also known for their milkshakes and pork barbecue.

Sam Berger is the third-generation owner, and he says his favorite part of working there has been watching young children grow up, and then bring their children there.

He also said they often go through about 1,000 “Bunny Burgers” in one day.

The drive in is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from lunchtime through 9 P.M. They’ll close for the season in November.