Elementary school nurse accused of taking students Adderall and Ritalin

SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — A nurse in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District is accused of taking medicine sent to school and intended for students. District administration told police other nurses grew suspicious when a newly hired substitute nurse, Abigail Deen-Ketner, seemed to be overly interested in how medicines were administered to students and the access to secured medication carts. She also asked about accessing locked district buildings and whether or not the schools had security cameras. That and other situations led to them taking their concerns to administration, and an inventory was taken at Union Canal Elementary School and South Lebanon Elementary School.

The inventory came up short on Ritalin and Adderall. Administrators then contacted police. When police interviewed Deen-Ketner, she disclosed that she had attention deficit disorder and dyslexia, and had abused prescription meds in the past. Investigators say she admitted to taking some of the students’ Adderall and Ritalin tablets. Deen-Ketner said she took the pills to help deal with learning the new job, according to court documents.

The value of the missing pills was less than $50. The parents of the students were notified.

Deen-Ketner is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition.