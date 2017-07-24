× Gunshot victim walks into Harrisburg ER; police investigating

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning after a victim of a gunshot wound walked into the Harrisburg Hospital’s Emergency Room.

The incident happened at 2:44 a.m. Police were summoned to the area of Court and Cranberry Streets to investigate a report of shots fired. While on the scene, officers heard additional gunshots coming from the area of Pine and Court Streets, and responded to investigate that incident as well.

Searches of both areas did not reveal any crime scenes or victims. But at 3:01 a.m., officers were advised that a gunshot victim had walked into the ER at Harrisburg Hospital.

The victim told police he was in the area to get something to eat when he observed a fight in the 200 block of Pine Street. He walked there to “be nosey,” he told police. The victim said several gunshots were fired by unknown males, and he was struck in the abdomen. He told police he walked past several officers on his way to the ER, but did not notify any of them that he witnessed the shooting, or that he had been struck by gunfire.

The victim suffered a grazing wound to his abdomen. He would not answer any further questions about the incident, police said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Harrisburg police.