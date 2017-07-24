Hanover police investigating robbery of minimart

HANOVER, York County — Police are investigating a robbery of a mini-market that took place Sunday night on the 700 block of Carlisle Street.

According to a police report, the victim, a 39-year-old Hanover man, was working inside the business when a male suspect entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The victim gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes. The suspect then fled the store traveling east toward East Elm Avenue, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white mask. He was wearing gray pants and light colored shoes with dark laces.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717) 637-5575.