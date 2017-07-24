Keystone Games Festival of Sports kicks off on July 26

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Keystone Games Festival of Sports is set to start up this week.

The annual event, which will run from July 26 through July 30.

The Keystone State Games, modeled after the Olympic Games, are Pennsylvania’s largest annually held multi-sport competitions providing Pennsylvania’s amateur athletes an opportunity to compete against athletes from throughout the Commonwealth.

James Costello, the Executive Director of the Games, and Paul Saikia, the Assistant Dean of Athletics and Recreation of York College, are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Keystone Games’ website here.