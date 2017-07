× Man charged with statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old following incident at Harrisburg hotel

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man is charged with statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old following an incident at a Harrisburg hotel.

Daniel Rogers, 34, of Texas, was arrested early Monday morning by Susquehanna Township police.

Police say they were called after the victim, who knew Rogers, told her parents what had occurred.

The suspect is currently in Dauphin County Prison.