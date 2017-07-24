× Man pushes firefighter down flight of stairs after arson fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing pending charges after causing himself injuries and allegedly lighting a structure fire.

On July 23 at 5:40 p.m., police and the fire department responded to the 1900 block of State Street for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the fire department made entry into the building and found an unconscious male laying in the bathtub with what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, and returned to the male.

By now, the man had regained consciousness, and began fighting the firefighters, even pushing one of them down a flight of stairs.

Police were able to enter the structure and take the man into custody.

He was transported to Hershey Hospital for treatment on his self-inflicted injuries and to have a mental health evaluation. Criminal charges are pending.