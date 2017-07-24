Monday remains very warm and stuffy, with a few thunderstorms possible

FEW T-STORMS, THEN IMPROVEMENTS: After plenty of soaking showers, Monday is a bit drier, but still brings shower and thunderstorm chances. The morning still brings an isolated shower or two, but fortunately, the area sees a break from the torrential downpours. It’s warm and very muggy, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There are some areas of fog and haze. Some sunshine breaks out during the early to midafternoon hours. Then, as the next system finally starts to exit, there’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. The flooding threat is not as high as this past weekend, but any storm could bring heavy downpours, and therefore lead to additional issues. However, this is not a widespread concern, a few are affect, if any. Some strong wind gusts are possible, but that’s a small chance, so the few storms that form shouldn’t cause any issues. Cooler and less humid air works in through the night. Overnight temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday is a wonderful day, with a mixture of sun and some afternoon clouds. Temperatures are in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels. The humidity is up a touch for Wednesday, with partly clouds skies. Readings are in the lower 80s again.

A FEW STORMS AGAIN: The next system brings the chance for a few showers and storms toward the end of the week. The first half of Thursday is quiet, but showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and overnight period. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. A shower or two could linger early Friday, otherwise expect clouds to sunshine. Readings are in the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A quiet summer weekend is anticipated. Skies are mostly sunny Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Sunday. Highs are also in the lower to middle 80s. It’s a bit humid, but the levels are certainly bearable for midsummer!

Have a great Monday!