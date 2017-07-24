× Northern York County police investigating theft of windows from home construction site

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York County Regional police are investigating a theft of materials from a home under construction on the 200 block of North Alpine Drive.

The builder of the home told police that sometime between July 20 and July 21, a thief entered the garage area of the home and removed six 3×5-foot double hung windows, which were brand new and still in their packaging.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647 or the tip line at (717) 467-8355.