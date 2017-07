× Overturned tractor trailer closes portion of Interstate 81 SB in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– An overturned tractor trailer has closed a portion of I-81 SB early Monday morning.

The crash occurred between the Pine Grove and Lickdale exits.

The back trailer of the tractor flipped over, closing down the area.

As of now, the road is closed, and it is unclear when they will get it back open.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.