Parts of Dauphin County mobile home park remain flooded day after storm

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The clean up continues throughout central Pennsylvania Monday for people whose homes were hit by flash flooding Sunday.

The worst was yet to come for some.

Emergency responders evacuated several neighbors at a Dauphin County mobile home park Sunday.

Some streets still remained under water at Lisa Lake mobile home park, on Monday.

For several mobile homes located along Lisa Lake, the lake is in some neighbors front yards after Sunday's flash flood.

Homeowner Jayme Axe said "fire department came in, and they're like we need you guys to get out, we're evacuating. Within five minutes after that, there was nothing but a huge lake, river, everything."

Many mobile homeowners returned a day later to tread knee-deep in flood waters to see just how much damage was done.

Homeowner Brian Ciccia said "some of the people's houses around here are flooded to no extent. It's bad."

"Some of my neighbors did stay, but I didn't want to risk it, I have a 1-1/2 year old and a four year old, so it was pretty rough on them to see what was going on," Axe said.

"Some of the skirting is gone. I mean my lawn mower and everything is gone," Ciccia said.

The timing of the flooding is especially disheartening for Axe and Ciccia.

"Got the place two months ago, and already dumped $3,000 in the place, and this happened," Ciccia said.

What was to have been a peaceful setting at Lisa Lake makes the flood even more disturbing for some.

"We didn't have flood insurance. No one around here really has it, because everyone got denied, because of the location, and the lake," Ciccia said.

It's a lake which after the storm brought out the worst for the community.

"Gas cans laying around, the water ain't safe to walk in, swim in, nothing like that, it's going to take a while to clean up," Ciccia said.

"We heard about the place flooding and everything, but I never would have imagined this," Axe said.

Many neighbors seemed in relatively good spirits considering the damage. Some said they cried Sunday night, while others were still emotional.

Meanwhile, Ciccia remains focused on restoring his home, even without flood insurance.

"Do it by ourselves, you know, fork out the money and do it all over again. I mean, I guess that's what mobile homes are all about," Ciccia said.