Penn State wraps up day one of Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO, Ill. — Seven months and 21 days ago, Penn State earned its first Big Ten Championship under head coach James Franklin with a 38-31 win over Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Monday, the limelight resurfaced, but this time in Chicago — home of the 2017 Big Ten Media Days.

Penn State’s 1-2 punch takes day one honors

Senior quarterback Trace McSorley and junior running back Saquon Barkley received football preseason honors.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list.

McSorley was one of the top passers in the Big Ten during the 2016 season. He threw for 3,614 yards and recorded 29 touchdown passes while leading the conference in passing efficiency (156.9) and total offense (3,979).

Barkley, the reigning Graham-George Offensive Player and Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, rushed for more than 1,400 yards last year and led the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (18) and all-purpose yardage (1,972).

Praise from the top for Franklin

Franklin enters his fourth season at the helm of Penn State.

He has found a fast track to success — turning the program’s seven wins, in 2014 and 2015, to 11 victories and a conference title.

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney has noticed.

“I would say he’s done an amazing job,” Delaney said of Franklin. “He did a great job at Vanderbilt and came in under tough circumstances at Penn State but he recruited right through it, coached right through it and obviously won the Big Ten Championship last year.”

The conference commissioner added, “He’s a favorite this year, not only for conference competition but also nationally so he’s done a fabulous job.”

FOX43's coverage of Penn State at the 2017 Big Ten Media Days continues tomorrow.