× Police investigating shots fired incident in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Harrisburg.

On July 23 at approxiamtely 12:45 a.m., police responded to the area of N. 13th and Shrubb Streets to investigate gunshots in the area.

Officers found blood in the area of Linden and Shrubb Streets, but no victims or witnesses were located at that time.

Shortly after, police were advised that a juvenile gunshot victim had been driven into the Harrisburg Hospital Emergency Room from the area.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that he had observed a fight between two groups of unknown males.

During the fight, one of the groups started shooting, and while the victim was fleeing the area, he was shot through the front of his forearm. The victim suffered a broken arm, and his family took him to the hospital.

The victim was unable to provide a description of anyone involved in the fight or shooting.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3115 and ask for a detective or supervisor.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/incidents/shooting-investigation. These tips will remain confidential.