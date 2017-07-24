× Police look for man in connection to quick change scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–The Lower Paxton Police Department is looking for a man who scammed a restaurant on Saturday.

Police say the suspect, a white male approximately 30 years of age, entered the eatery and requested change for seven $100 bills. When the change was given back, the man palmed several of the bills as he counted the amount, resulting in a several hundred dollar loss for the restaurant.

The suspect, who’s around 6-foot tall and 220 pounds, was wearing a black Adidas tee shirt and cap, black shorts and black sneakers, according to police.

If you’re able to identify the man, please contact LPPD at 717-657-5656 or submit a tip here.