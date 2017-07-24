× Police respond to hotel in New Cumberland, arrest man who pulled knife during argument

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A man was arrested Sunday following an incident that occurred at a hotel in New Cumberland.

Fairview Township police responded to the hotel around 2 a.m. for a report of an assault with a knife.

Police say David Tyer, 35, of Brandwine, Maryland, pulled a knife on another man during an argument. According to police, the Brandywine, Maryland resident held the weapon against the victim’s face, cutting him.

The victim then ran and contacted police.

Tyer is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and public drunkenness. He is being held at York County Prison.