Poll: ​How do you feel about the setup of the Michael Phelps/Shark race?

Some fans are not happy with the Discovery Channel’s hour-long special that featured Michael Phelps “racing” a great white shark.

More than 50 minutes into the hour-long special, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

The race was simulated, using a fake Great White shark.

Some Twitter users were not happy with this decision.

Our question is, how do you feel about the setup of the Michael Phelps/Shark race?