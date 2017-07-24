× Suspect in May shots-fired incident in Lancaster surrenders to police

LANCASTER — A suspect in a May 23 shots fired incident in Lancaster city turned himself in to police Sunday night, according to a police report.

Quindon Hill reportedly surrendered himself in the lobby of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in June in connection with a May 23 shots fired incident. He also had a criminal complaint filed against him for receiving stolen property in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that was unrelated to the shots fired incident, police say.

The shots fired incident took place in the area of South Marshall and East Mifflin Streets at 10:34 a.m. on May 23, police say. Officers found spent shell casings near the intersection of East Mifflin Street and Stevens Avenue. The victim in the incident reported that an unknown black male had fired several gunshots toward the victim, and the suspect was last seen walking toward South Franklin Street.

Police were told that before the shots were fired, a verbal dispute had occurred in a corner store near South Marshall Street and East End Avenue between the victim and the suspect. When the suspect walked east on East Mifflin Street, he allegedly removed a handgun from a backpack and fired four shots at the victim, who was not hit by the gunfire.

A police search of an apartment building that the suspect was seen entering did not produce the suspect, whom police later identified as Hill. A criminal complaint was filed against Hill for one count of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License and two counts of Persons Not to Possess Firearms, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After turning himself in, Hill was held for arraignment on the criminal complaints related to the shots fired incident and the stolen car investigation. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail for the firearms incident and $50,000 for the receiving stolen property incident, according to police.