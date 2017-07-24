× Swatara Township police seeking suspect wanted for numerous felony sexual assault charges

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township police are searching for a homeless man accused of numerous felony sexual assault charges, according to a press release.

Terry L. Meredith is wanted on charges of aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and other charges, police say. Police say Meredith may be armed with a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Meredith is asked to contact Swatara Township police at (717) 564-2250 or submit a tip online