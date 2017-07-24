× Woman arrested after causing domestic disturbance, fleeing police in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a woman after she created a domestic disturbance and fled from police.

Roxana Menjivar, 37, is facing attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct offenses among other charges.

On July 23 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Loudon St. in Chambersburg for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police found that Menjivar was creating a domestic disturbance.

At one point, Menjivar was ordered to leave on a number of occasions, only to enter her vehicle and circle the building, returning to the location. Upon return, Menjuvar was again told not to trespass on the property.

She circled the building several more times, while stopping and yelling out her window before leaving again.

When the other party was preparing to leave, Menjivar returned and blocked the path of the other person’s vehicle with her own.

As officers arrived, Menjivar fled the area. Police pursued with lights and sirens active, but Menjivar refused to stop for officers. She drove around the block at a slow speed, approximately going 20 MPH.

While refusing to stop for police, Menjivar pulled in front of three vehicles, causing a risk to others during the chase.

Eventually, Menjivar stopped at Lincoln Way East and S. Franklin St. and refused to exit her vehicle.

Officers broke her driver’s side window in order to arrest her.

Now, she is facing charges.