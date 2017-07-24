York City Hot Dog week includes exclusive specials from July 22-29
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York City Independent Restaurant Association is hosting the first ever York City Hot Dog Week in Downtown York.
The event runs from July 22-29 and will feature a variety of off-menu hot dogs, specials, and Hot Dog Week-only exclusives at 15 participating restaurants.
Below is a list of the hot dogs offered during this week:
THE HOT DOGS:
The Buffalo Bair Dog
A local Sechrist Hot Dog, deep fried to perfection, served on a Martins Potato Roll and drenched with Bair’s own Buffalo Hot Wing Dip and topped with Shredded Cheese!
A true taste explosion for your mouth!
$3.95 each or 2 for $7.50
~~~
The Busy Bee
All are Sechrist Skin-on Smoked Hot Dogs on Artisan Baked Rolls $6 or 2/$10
Buffalo Dog- a Spicy Dog topped with Celeriac Coulis & Blue Cheese Crumbles
Chico Dawg- topped with Bison Black Bean Andouille Chili, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Blue Corn Tortilla Crumbles
Chicago Style- Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Giardinera, & Caramel Corn
The Luau- topped with Spam and Pineapple Relish
Blauen Wiener- topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & French Fried Onions
Mama Mia- topped with Basil Pesto Aioli, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Italian Cheeses
Czarist Imperialist Hot Dogger- topped with Saurkraut, Czarist Imperialist Dressing, & Cheese Fondue
~~~
2 Texas Style Hot dogs with Fries
(Homemade Pickleslaw and BBQ Sauce
2 Hot dogs and Baked Beans
~~~
The Collusion Classic – All beef hot dog with spicy ketchup, honey mustard, and relish
The Chesapeake – Bratwurst wrapped in old bay bacon with crab dip and jalapeno
The Ranchero – Bratwurst with crispy spiced bacon, pico de gallo, and a fried egg
~~~
Big Bird Dog – A ostrich dog topped with caramalized onions, beer mustard, and served in a split-top potato brioche bun.
Texas Dog – A skin-on Sechrist Hot Dog topped with beer mustard, homemade chili, and white onion served in a split-top potato brioche bun.
~~~
J.R.’s Fries at Central Market
Celebrity Hot Dogs – $2 + tax
The Dara Rees Dog
(Pulled Pork/Mustard)
The I Love York City Dog
(Chili/Cheese/Onions)
The Central Market Dog
(Sauerkraut/Mustard/Onion)
The Texas Hot Weiner
(Chili/Mustard/Onions)
The Cheese Dog
(Melted Cheddar Cheese)
Available Toppings
Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Chili, Cheese, Sauerkraut, Onions, Ranch, Horseradish, Pulled Pork, Hamburger Bbq, Hot Sauce
~~~
King Brat
At Taste Test: A Pop Up Restaurant Series Cantina on July 22 and Liquid Hero Brewery on July 28.
Islander-
Mango Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado
Jam Session-
Strawberry Sriracha BBQ Sauce made with Liquid Hero’s Schweet Ale, Crispy Fried Onions, Slaw
~~~
Mudhook Brewing Co.
The Untitled Mudhook Hot Dog Project
8oz. All Beef Hot Dog
Cheesy Pimento Spread
Grilled Onions
Served with Sriracha Slaw
~~~
South African Lamb Hot Dog / Brussels Sprouts Slaw / Sweet Relish $8
Foies Gras Brat / Cherry Cognac Mostarda / Chives $10
~~~
RPH Slaw Dog
Flame grilled Sechrist Smoked Skinless Frank served in one of our New England Style brioche rolls, topped with yellow mustard, chili sauce and creamy coleslaw. $5.95
~~~
Footlong Jalapeno & Cheddar Chili Cheese Dog Stuffed Potato. Hot Dogs custom made by Charles ILyes Farm & Butcher shop (Penn Market) Hot dog stuffed potato topped with chili, aged cheddar cheese sauce & sour cream.
Famous Coney
Natural Casing hot dog with the perfect snap. Martin’s Potato Roll. Get it with house-made chili or saurkraut, brown mustard and diced onions.
~~~
Jumbo hot dog wrapped in bacon with pico de gallo and avocado topping
~~~
Mortadella hot dogs with stracciatella cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula and local tomatoes.
~~~
Hot Mess Homewrecker
1/2lb Foot Long Black Angus Beef Hot Dog smothered with house made chili, white cheddar jalapeno cheese sauce and crispy onion straws served in a brioche bun with house made chips. $9.95
Classic Homewrecker
1/2lb Foot Long Black Angus Beef Hot Dog topped with sauerkraut, onions, pickle and mustard served in a brioche bun with house made chips. $9.95
For more information, you can visit The Hot Dog Week page and the York City Hot Dog Week Facebook Event!