York City Hot Dog week includes exclusive specials from July 22-29

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York City Independent Restaurant Association is hosting the first ever York City Hot Dog Week in Downtown York.

The event runs from July 22-29 and will feature a variety of off-menu hot dogs, specials, and Hot Dog Week-only exclusives at 15 participating restaurants.

Below is a list of the hot dogs offered during this week:

THE HOT DOGS:

Bair’s Chicken

The Buffalo Bair Dog

A local Sechrist Hot Dog, deep fried to perfection, served on a Martins Potato Roll and drenched with Bair’s own Buffalo Hot Wing Dip and topped with Shredded Cheese!

A true taste explosion for your mouth!

$3.95 each or 2 for $7.50

~~~

The Busy Bee

All are Sechrist Skin-on Smoked Hot Dogs on Artisan Baked Rolls $6 or 2/$10

Buffalo Dog- a Spicy Dog topped with Celeriac Coulis & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Chico Dawg- topped with Bison Black Bean Andouille Chili, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Blue Corn Tortilla Crumbles

Chicago Style- Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Giardinera, & Caramel Corn

The Luau- topped with Spam and Pineapple Relish

Blauen Wiener- topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & French Fried Onions

Mama Mia- topped with Basil Pesto Aioli, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Italian Cheeses

Czarist Imperialist Hot Dogger- topped with Saurkraut, Czarist Imperialist Dressing, & Cheese Fondue

~~~

Central Family Restaurant

2 Texas Style Hot dogs with Fries

(Homemade Pickleslaw and BBQ Sauce

2 Hot dogs and Baked Beans

~~~

Collusion Tap Works

The Collusion Classic – All beef hot dog with spicy ketchup, honey mustard, and relish

The Chesapeake – Bratwurst wrapped in old bay bacon with crab dip and jalapeno

The Ranchero – Bratwurst with crispy spiced bacon, pico de gallo, and a fried egg

~~~

Holy Hound Taproom

Big Bird Dog – A ostrich dog topped with caramalized onions, beer mustard, and served in a split-top potato brioche bun.

Texas Dog – A skin-on Sechrist Hot Dog topped with beer mustard, homemade chili, and white onion served in a split-top potato brioche bun.

~~~

J.R.’s Fries at Central Market

Celebrity Hot Dogs – $2 + tax

The Dara Rees Dog

(Pulled Pork/Mustard)

The I Love York City Dog

(Chili/Cheese/Onions)

The Central Market Dog

(Sauerkraut/Mustard/Onion)

The Texas Hot Weiner

(Chili/Mustard/Onions)

The Cheese Dog

(Melted Cheddar Cheese)

Available Toppings

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Chili, Cheese, Sauerkraut, Onions, Ranch, Horseradish, Pulled Pork, Hamburger Bbq, Hot Sauce

~~~

King Brat

At Taste Test: A Pop Up Restaurant Series Cantina on July 22 and Liquid Hero Brewery on July 28.

Islander-

Mango Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado

Jam Session-

Strawberry Sriracha BBQ Sauce made with Liquid Hero’s Schweet Ale, Crispy Fried Onions, Slaw

~~~

Mudhook Brewing Co.

The Untitled Mudhook Hot Dog Project

8oz. All Beef Hot Dog

Cheesy Pimento Spread

Grilled Onions

Served with Sriracha Slaw

~~~

Revival Social Club

South African Lamb Hot Dog / Brussels Sprouts Slaw / Sweet Relish $8

Foies Gras Brat / Cherry Cognac Mostarda / Chives $10

~~~

Rockfish Public House

RPH Slaw Dog

Flame grilled Sechrist Smoked Skinless Frank served in one of our New England Style brioche rolls, topped with yellow mustard, chili sauce and creamy coleslaw. $5.95

~~~

Roosevelt Tavern

Footlong Jalapeno & Cheddar Chili Cheese Dog Stuffed Potato. Hot Dogs custom made by Charles ILyes Farm & Butcher shop (Penn Market) Hot dog stuffed potato topped with chili, aged cheddar cheese sauce & sour cream.

~~~

Roost Uncommon Kitchen

Famous Coney

Natural Casing hot dog with the perfect snap. Martin’s Potato Roll. Get it with house-made chili or saurkraut, brown mustard and diced onions.

~~~

Stadium Grille York, Pa

Jumbo hot dog wrapped in bacon with pico de gallo and avocado topping

~~~

Tutoni’s

Mortadella hot dogs with stracciatella cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula and local tomatoes.

~~~

White Rose Bar and Grill

Hot Mess Homewrecker

1/2lb Foot Long Black Angus Beef Hot Dog smothered with house made chili, white cheddar jalapeno cheese sauce and crispy onion straws served in a brioche bun with house made chips. $9.95

Classic Homewrecker

1/2lb Foot Long Black Angus Beef Hot Dog topped with sauerkraut, onions, pickle and mustard served in a brioche bun with house made chips. $9.95

For more information, you can visit The Hot Dog Week page and the York City Hot Dog Week Facebook Event!