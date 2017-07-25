3 arrested after getaway vehicle from bank robbery crashes in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after their getaway vehicle, coming from a bank robbery, crashed in Hummelstown.

Hummelstown Police were called to Fulton Bank, located on West Main Street, for a report of a robbery around 12:14 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached a teller and gave her a note announcing a HOLD UP — no weapon was displayed. The male received cash and fled on foot before jumping into the rear seat of a black Dodge Charger that was parked south of bank.

Witnesses told police they saw the man carrying cash in his hands.

Eight minutes from the time Hummelstown Police were called, Swatara Police reported that a black Dodge Charger was traveling from I-83 South onto Paxton Street. The release states that the Charger then struck a box truck, which was stopped at a yield sign, before coming to rest in the 3400 block of Paxton Street.

The three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

James Spratley, 38, of Montclair, New Jersey is charged with robbery of a financial institution, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josue Rivera, 26, of Lebanon, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Alphonso Holmes, 32, of Hummelstown, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information should call the Hummelstown Police Department, 136 S. Hanover Street, Hummelstown, Pa. at 717-566-2555