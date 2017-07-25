× 5 people injured in crash involving horse and buggy in Lancaster County

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Five people were taken to the hospital after crash involving a horse and buggy along Route 340 near Old Philadelphia Pike and Meetinghouse Road in Salisbury Township Tuesday morning, according to a State Police report.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say the injured people were all riding in a buggy when it collided with another vehicle. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

There is no information on the status of the horse.

The accident is still under investigation, police say.