Accident, downed power lines close Schoolhouse Road in South Londonderry Township

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A non-injury accident involving a utility pole and wires has closed Schoolhouse Road at Horseshoe Pike (Route 322), according to South Londonderry Township police.

The road is expecteed to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Officers will be in the area during the closure, police say.