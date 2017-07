× Accident on I-83 in York county causes lane closures

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83, between exits 24 and 28 caused lane closures Tuesday afternoon.

York County Dispatch operators tell FOX43 that the crash happened just before 2:45pm on Tuesday, and involved two vehicles. At least one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

There is only one lane of traffic open on the northbound side at this time, according to dispatch.