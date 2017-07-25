Comfortable humidity levels and lower temperatures ahead for Tuesday

LESS HUMID WITH SUN: Cooler and less humid air continues pouring into the region, making for a more comfortable Tuesday. Skies are partly clear to start, with temperatures beginning in the lower to middle 60s. The rest of Tuesday is a wonderful day, with a mixture of sun and some afternoon clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels. The overnight period is partly cloudy, cool, and comfortable. Readings are in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There’s likely some patchy areas of haze and fog that develop close to daybreak and linger for a couple hours after sunrise. The humidity is up a touch for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. Readings are in the lower 80s again.

A FEW STORMS AGAIN: The next system brings the chance for a few showers and storms toward the end of the week. Most of Thursday is quiet, but showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening and overnight period. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms linger into Friday, otherwise expect clouds to sunshine. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A quiet summer weekend is anticipated. Skies are mostly sunny Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect more abundant sunshine for Sunday. Highs are also in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels are a touch higher, but still feel very comfortable for the middle of summer! Monday is mostly sunny and quiet. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity is more noticeable.

Have a great Tuesday!