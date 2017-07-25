Fawn Grove, USPS to work together to replace closed post office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAWN GROVE, Pa. - After going without a post office for more than a year, residents in this York County community are wanting the facility to be replaced.

Borough officials say they have received dozens of complaints about the closed post office, and have been pushing the US Postal Service for a solution. The nearest alternatives are in Delta, about a 15-minute drive away, or in New Park, which is closer, but is only open in the morning.

"Every time you need a post office, it takes an hour of your day," Gordon McFadden, the borough council president, said. "You know they still deliver, but still you know there's certain things you just need a post office for."

USPS made what it categorized as an emergency closure of the Fawn Grove post office and suspended service there after problems had been discovered with the facility that had been in use since 1961.

"There were some concerns on the structure, concerns on some water damage," Karen Mazurkiewicz, a USPS spokesperson, said. "We thought it was in the best interest of the Postal Service and the community for the future to vacate the property and then look for something that would be definitely a better spot for everybody involved."

USPS contacted borough officials last week to start the process that will hopefully result in a new post office facility in the borough. There is no timeline on when the post office could open.

A public meeting to discuss options is scheduled for August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Citizens Volunteer Fire Company on Market Street in the borough.