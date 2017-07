Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State is one of the cornerstones of FOX Sports' 2017 coverage plans, according to one of its chief architects.

Speaking at Big Ten Media Days on Monday, FOX Sports executive vice president Larry Jones said the October 28 showdown, set to air at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, should be one of the biggest games of college football's regular season.