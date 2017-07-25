Franklin hopes Penn State can learn, grow from experiences in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Penn State head coach James Franklin hoisted the Big Ten football trophy after the Nittany Lions' 38-31 win over Wisconsin on December 3.

Now, he has his eyes set on the 2017 college football season.

"We have to start from the ground up and rebuild this thing," Franklin said during his press conference at Big Ten Media Days.

But Franklin, who enters his fourth year at the helm of the program, certainly understands the importance of building off each season -- he expects his team to do just that.

"We have to take all those experience that we gained from last year, playing on those stages, against the competition that we played against and how we learned and how we grew from those things, that we're going to take with us," Franklin added.