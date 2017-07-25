× Harrisburg teen arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles in theft of vehicle

HARRISBURG — Police arrested a Harrisburg teenager suspected of using brass knuckles to steal a vehicle near Harrisburg Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Deandre Thompson, 17, is being charged as an adult in the incident, according to police. He is charged with robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, offensive weapons, criminal mischief, and a curfew violation.

According to Harrisburg Police, Thompson allegedly flagged down a car on Cameron Street near Sycamore Street. Thompson asked the victim for a ride and jumped in the passenger side of the vehicle. He directed the victim to drive him to the Hall Manor area, police said. When the victim refused, Thompson allegedly struck him in the head and face with brass knuckles. Thompson then allegedly took the keys from the ignition and exited the vehicle.

The victim followed and attempted to retrieve the keys. Thompson allegedly reached into the waistband of his pants and told the victim he would shoot if the victim did not leave.

The victim fled the area, and Thompson took the vehicle. The victim walked to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment of lacerations to his head and face and to report the crime.

Police say officers later observed the vehicle in the area of 13th and Derry Streets. The vehicle was stopped, and Thompson was taken into custody without incident. The victim identified Thompson as the person who assaulted him and took the vehicle. Police say they recovered brass knuckles inside the vehicle.