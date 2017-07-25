Lancaster man facing charges after selling fraudulent inspection stickers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after selling fraudulent inspection stickers.
Ramon Bracero, 51, is facing trademark counterfeiting and other related charges for the incident.
In April of 2017, a Dauphin County citizen saw inspection stickers being advertised through an online sales website.
The citizen contacted police, with a tip being sent to the State Police Vehicle Fraud Investigations Unit to investigate.
The inspection stickers were determined to be counterfeits, and after a series of court orders and search warrants, the seller of the stickers was determined to be Bracero.
A search of Bracero’s residence revealed evidence of the counterfeit inspection sticker sales on his cellphone.
Now, he is facing charges.
