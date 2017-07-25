× Man arrested for stealing bicycle, possession of drug paraphernalia in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a man who stole a bicycle from business and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eldridge Matherly, III, 34, is facing theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On July 24, an officer on patrol observed a male that matched the surveillance image of a suspect that stole a bicycle from a business in Lemoyne.

The officer stopped the man who was identified as Matherly, III, and he admitted to stealing the bicycle.

He was taken into custody, and found to be in possession of items for the consumption of crack cocaine, and committed to Cumberland County Prison.